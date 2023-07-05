Former defender insists it's not a risk to swap Wigan Athletic for Cyprus

The 31-year-old becomes the fifth Englishman to play for Apollo, and says it's not a risk at this stage of his career.

"Not at all," he said. "I don't think it's a risk because I believe in myself, my quality and what I can offer the team.

Apollon Limassol have confirmed the signing of Tendayi Darikwa

"I am an experienced player, and the truth is I was looking for the right project to dedicate myself to.

"I believe Apollon is the right place for me to play football and succeed.

"I had proposals to leave England in the past but I myself did not feel ready to leave my country.

"I was very happy with the teams I belonged to.

"Now I was looking for a new challenge outside of England and I believe I found it here."

Darikwa, who spent three eventful years with Latics, says he's made the move as much for off-field reasons as on it.

"It's a new chapter in my career," he said. "We are very excited...me, my wife and my two children...about this new experience in our life.

"When the team showed interest, I started to collect information about the club and the city and I got excited.

"When I watched some videos to see how the team plays, I realised this is a very good team that plays at a high level.

"And even though they didn't meet their goals last year, I know that they have a leading role in the league over time.

"I hope with the additions that have been made, and will be made, that we will build a very good set that will bring success.

"I have a lot of experience in teams that played attacking football, and I won three titles in the lower divisions of England, so I know what it's like to have to win every game."

Apollon are one of the biggest clubs in Cyprus, and Darikwa is looking forward to experiencing the huge crowds the team has traditionally attracted.

"I've been in town for a few days now and it seems Apollon is the biggest team in Limassol," he said. "The club used to compete in the big grounds of Europe and is widely known.

"The most important thing is the club aspires to return to the top and compete at the level we were at last year.

"This is everyone's goal and we have to work hard, every day to achieve it."

He'll also retain the No.27 short he wore during his time with Latics, and earlier in his career.

"It's been my number since the day I became a professional," Darikwa added on the club’s official website. "I played for four different clubs with this number, and that's why I wanted to have it here too.

"When they asked me what number I wanted, I asked them for 27, and I thank them for giving it to me.

"I know someone else had it last year and I thank him.