Former EFL ref takes over at Skelmersdale

Johnson takes over from Paul Griffiths, who stepped down following last season’s promotion from the North West Counties League to the Northern Premier League.

Griffiths will remain on the club’s board of directors, with Johnson officially taking over as chairman on June 30.

Gordon Johnson

“I was delighted to be recently given the opportunity to join United’s board of directors," said Johnson, a former Football League referee and vice-chairman of Ashton Town.

“The club is one that I have had a connection with for many years now and have keenly followed their progress.

“To also be asked to take on the role of chairman is a fantastic honour and one that I couldn’t refuse.

“Exciting times lie ahead for the club on its return to the Northern Premier League and together with my fellow board members we are hoping to consolidate on last season’s success and hopefully build on this moving forwards.

“The club already has a strong and committed board of directors, one of whom will continue to be my predecessor Paul Griffiths.

“It would be remiss of me not to thank Paul for all of his hard work and time dedicated to the club over many many years.

“Luckily for us all, and myself in particular, Paul will remain on the board and be on hand to offer his help, advice and support during the coming season.

“We are under no illusions that it will be a tough one returning to the Northern Premier League but a challenge that the club relish and are looking forward to taking on.”

A club spokesperson said: “Gordon brings a wealth of experience to the club having been an active match official in the semi-professional game and also in the Football League.

“For the last five years he has been vice chairman and club welfare officer for Ashton Town AFC, together with also having worked at Liverpool County FA most recently as safeguarding officer."