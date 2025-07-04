Callum Wright gets used to his new surroundings at the Brick Community Stadium

Callum Wright has pledged to 'get Wigan bouncing again' after completing a season-long loan move from Plymouth Argyle.

Head coach Ryan Lowe revealed on Thursday that a deal for a 'goalscoring 8' was 'more or less done'.

And the 25-year-old from Huyton has become Latics' fifth signing of the summer - all in attacking positions.

“It’s an amazing football club - I’ve known about Wigan Athletic all of my life, and I’m excited to be here," said Wright.

“As soon as the gaffer got in touch with me, I wanted to come here. It made sense - coming back up north and trying to kick on again.

“I think the gaffer’s system really suits me to a tee - and what he expects from his players is exactly what I’ll bring to the team.

“Hopefully, I can settle in quickly and crack on. At this level, I’ve got lots of goals and assists over the seasons, and I want to do that here and get Wigan bouncing again.”

Wright made 35 appearances for Argyle in the Championship last term, and played his part as the Pilgrims dumped Premier League champions Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the third round.

“We’ve been searching for a goalscoring midfielder for some time, and Callum fits that profile," said Lowe.

"We have monitored him for some time, and we're glad he chose us over several other League One clubs.

"Callum has experience in both League One and the Championship and knows what it takes to be successful.

“He is an extremely creative player who comes alive in the final third, and we're thrilled that Callum will be joining us on our journey."

Wright spent time at Tranmere Rovers, Everton and Blackburn Rovers as a junior before signing his first professional contract at Leicester City in the summer of 2018.

After two loans at Cheltenham Town, he joined Blackpool on a permanent deal in the summer of 2022 before moving on to Plymouth six months later.

He more than played his part as Argyle reached the EFL Trophy Final and won the League One title with over 100 points.

Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch added: "I am delighted we have been able to bring Callum to the football club.

"Callum is an exciting, attack-minded player, and I am confident that he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

"I want to thank Plymouth Argyle for facilitating the move, and wish Callum all the best during his stay at Wigan Athletic."