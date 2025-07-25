Zach Clough in action for Latics against Fleetwood during the 2020/21 season

Jetsetting former Wigan Athletic midfielder Zach Clough has moved from Australia to Malaysia for a new challenge with Super League outfit Selangor.

The 30-year-old, who came through the ranks down the road at Bolton Wanderers, joined Latics from Nottingham Forest during the 'admin' season of 2020/21.

He helped Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes – avoiding relegation by a single point – before moving on to Carlisle United and then Adelaide United three years ago.

After scoring 22 goals in 93 appearances for Adelaide, he now aims to make his mark in South-East Asia.

“Coming to Selangor wasn’t just a football decision, but a life experience," he said. “I’m focused on adapting quickly by working hard, speaking with the players, and understanding what the coach wants from me.

“I have had the chance to play under many managers at different clubs, and I’ve faced both highs and setbacks along the way.

"All of that experience has shaped me, and I believe it’s prepared me for this new challenge at Selangor.

“Football moves so fast - not gonna lie, it feels like I was 18 just yesterday, and now I’m 30.

“That’s why I’ve learned to appreciate the journey and enjoy every moment. These opportunities don’t always come around, and I want to make the most of it, especially for myself, my family, and the fans.”

Clough made 13 appearances in a Latics shirt, scoring in the final league game of the season, a 4-3 home defeat at the hands of Swindon Town.