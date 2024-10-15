Former Wigan Athletic chief lands plum role with League Two outfit Salford City

Jonathan Jackson is the new interim CEO of Salford City

Former Wigan Athletic chief executive Jonathan Jackson has been named interim CEO of Salford City after Nicky Butt confirmed he is stepping down from the role.

The 57-year-old ex-Standish High School and Winstanley College student had been Finance Director with the League Two outfit, having left Wigan in the summer of 2020 after the club was placed into administration by its former owners.

Jackson spent 10 years in total with Latics after taking over from Brenda Spencer in the summer of 2010, with his tenure covering the Premier League, Championship, League One, the FA Cup triumph and the European tour that followed.

And departing CEO Butt feels the club will be in good hands.

He said: “While I have enjoyed the day-to-day responsibilities of the chief executive role and discovered a huge amount about the challenges an EFL club faces away from the football pitch, I have recently realised how much I miss the coaching and development of players, and this has increased my desire to get back into that side of the game.

“Over the past few months there have been several exciting opportunities put forward to me that have put my focus back on coaching and on the grass. That being said I have always wanted to put Salford first, and we now have experienced executives within the senior management team here which means that I can step away from my current duties without any impact on current operations and it will be very much business as usual.”