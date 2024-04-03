Former Wigan Athletic chief takes over at League Two outfit Bradford City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old left a similar position at Mansfield Town last summer to take care of family business interests.

But he believes the time is right to return to the League Two outfit, effectively as director of football.

David Sharpe is back in football at Bradford City

“I am very happy to be here," he said. I have been speaking with Ryan (Sparks, Bradford CEO) and it was something that really appealed to me.

“I have always loved coming here and it is a place I have always looked at fondly from afar while at Mansfield.

"I have a bug for football, and it would have been hard to say no to this opportunity when it came about.

“I know the level quite well now, which will stand me in good stead, but every football club is different.

"I have held initial conversations with Graham Alexander and Stephen Gent, and our thoughts are very similar. It is clear to me we have some really good people here.

“I told Ryan what I think we can achieve and also where we need to be better, on and off the pitch, in having a long-term plan and project that we have to put in place.

“I would like to thank Ryan and Stefan Rupp for their support and for giving me the opportunity to come and hopefully be a part of something special at Bradford City.

"I cannot wait to get going, and the hard work starts now.”

Sparks added: “I am pleased to welcome David to our club, in what is a new role for us.

"This is a position I have been looking to add to our football department for some time and, following my conversation with Stefan last week, I now have the resources to be able to do so.

“I am always keen to bring the best talent to our organisation, and David represents another great addition to Bradford City.

"He will be working alongside our manager and head of recruitment, Graham and Stephen, as well as our head of academy, Mark Litherland.

"We are all really looking forward to what will be an important yet exciting summer period.

“I have known David for some time. Over the years, we have had several conversations - particularly when he was running one of our rivals, Mansfield Town - and we are very much aligned in our thinking.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish him well, and hope you will join me in giving him a warm welcome to the club.”

Sharpe became the youngest chairman in the EFL when he took over from his grandad, Dave Whelan, as Wigan chief in March 2015.