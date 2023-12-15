Former Wigan Athletic coach rejoins Leam Richardson at Rotherham United

Rob Kelly has been reunited with former Wigan Athletic colleague Leam Richardson at Rotherham United.

Leam Richardson and Rob Kelly during their time together at Wigan

The 58-year-old - who had recently been working at Preston, after leaving Latics last summer - becomes the Millers' new assistant head coach.

His stay at Preston had only been for a matter of weeks, due to illness.

"Following Rob Kelly’s departure from Preston North End in August due to personal health issues, he has taken up the role of assistant head coach at fellow Championship club, Rotherham United,” read a Preston statement.

“Rob departed North End with our best wishes and we are delighted that he is now back in full health, and everyone at the club wishes him good luck for the future.”

Kelly had also been Richardson's No.2 at the DW, helping the club win the League One title in 2021-22.

He has signed a contract which runs until the summer of 2026.