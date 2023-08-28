After winning on the opening day of the campaign, Charlton have lost their last four league games, and exited the Carabao Cup at League Two Newport.

A club statement read: “Charlton Athletic can announce the club has parted company with first-team manager Dean Holden, along with assistant manager Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell.

Jason Pearce is in interim charge at League One rivals Charlton - who visit the DW on Saturday

"Holden, who was appointed to his role in December 2022, oversaw a rise from 18th in League One to 10th in the division by the end of the season.

"During his time at the helm, a significant number of academy graduates established themselves in the Addicks’ first-team."

Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: “I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers.

"Dean’s work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”

The club statement added: “While a thorough recruitment process for Charlton’s new manager is undertaken, the first team will be overseen on an interim basis by Jason Pearce, who will be assisted by Anthony Hayes.”

Pearce, 35, spent 18 months with Latics after being signed by Malky Mackay in January 2015, scoring four times in 49 appearances.

He helped Gary Caldwell’s side win the League One title in 2015/16 before joining Charlton that August.