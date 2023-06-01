The 29-year-old featured 34 times for Sheffield Wednesday last season while on loan from Blackpool, and is now hoping to make a permanent move to Hillsborough following the club’s promotion.

James, who spent three years at the DW Stadium between 2015 and 2018, scored the Owls’ third goal in their remarkable comeback against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to our sister paper, The Star, during the club’s civic reception at the Town Hall, the fullback said: “Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here.

Reece James in action for Wigan (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and we’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”

James has one year remaining on his current deal with the Seasiders and will return to Bloomfield Road for pre-season, but the Bacup-born left-footer is hoping that a switch is on the cards after Darren Moore's side swapped places with the Tangerines in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad