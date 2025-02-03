Leam Richardson is in contention for the managerial vacancy at Carlisle

Leam Richardson is an early frontrunner for the managerial vacancy at Carlisle United, with fellow former Wigan Athletic man Lee Cattermole also high in the betting.

The Cumbrians parted company with Mike Williamson on Monday morning after only five months in the job.

Saturday's 5-1 home defeat saw Carlisle remain rock bottom of League Two, five points adrift of safety.

Richardson was recently strongly linked with the vacancies at League One outfits Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers.

He's been out of the game since leaving Rotherham United at the end of last season.

Cattermole, 36, recently spent a very short-lived time as first-team coach at Bristol Rovers.

Richardson was immediately installed as the favourite for the Carlisle job, although Ian Evatt - who left Bolton last week - has since taken over at the top of the market.

Selected odds: Ian Evatt (evens), Lee Cattermole (5/2), Keith Curle (4/1), Leam Richardson (6/1), Neil Warnock (10/1), Ian Foster (12/1), Ryan Lowe (14/1), Neil Harris (14/1), Peter Murphy (16/1), Nigel Pearson (16/1), Leighton Baines (16/1).