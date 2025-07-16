Sam Morsy gets up close and personal with Yoann Barbet of Brentford during a Championship match in September 2018

Former Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy is set to finish his career in Kuwait after receiving a 'life-changing’ financial offer.

The 34-year-old, who led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, has 12 months remaining on his contract.

However, after relegation back to the Championship, Ipswich have already bolstered their central midfield in the form of £7.8million man Azor Matusiwa.

As a result, Morsy was left to explore the options in the market, and Kuwait SC have come up with a jaw-dropping offer for him to move to the Middle East.

The former Egypt international, who started 31 games in the Premier League last term, didn't join the rest of the Ipswich squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

It's understood Ipswich won't even look for a fee in order to maximise Morsy's earning potential, in recognition of his service since joining from Middlesbrough in 2021.

Morsy, who made more than 150 appearances for Latics between 2016-20 - picking up two League One titles under Gary Caldwell and Paul Cook respectively.

He joined Middlesbrough in 2021 shortly after the club was placed into administration, and followed Cook to Ipswich the following summer.

Morsy had previously spoken of embracing the challenge of taking Ipswich back up to the top flight.

"The objective was to stay in the league and we didn't quite do it, so it was disappointing," he told the BBC. "We took loads of lessons but special moments at the same time.

"To play in the Premier League was a lifelong ambition, a footballing dream and not many people get the opportunity to do it. It's a dream come true.

"I'm always learning, trying to improve and when you see some of the top guys, the way they operate. There's definitely things to work on and to develop.

"The summer is about making memories with your family. Relaxing is important, the season can be stressful, so it's good to ground yourself and re-connect.

"There's different expectations. The goal is to make an immediate return to the Premier League which is going to be really difficult. We have a good squad and a good manager and we'll have a good chance."