Emile Heskey hopes 'amazing' times are ahead for Ryan Lowe and Latics

Emile Heskey says he was 'surprised' to hear of Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe's plan to bring in three forwards this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the former England striker - who spent two-and-a-half years with Latics between 2006-09 - says it's 'amazing' to see the club back on the up after two near-misses regarding going out of business.

And he believes the club should be targeting the League One play-offs if they can 'make the right signings' this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was surprised to see those quotes because Wigan have been in a tough spot for a while now, but they have battled to stay in League One," Heskey told VBET. "When Kolo Toure was in charge of the team, Wigan struggled to even attract players.

"Then Shaun Maloney came in and stabilised the club, but they still didn’t have much money to invest in the squad. It’s great to see that they have some sort of backing now and that Ryan will be able to invest in a few forwards this summer, as scoring goals and winning games is the way you get up the table.

"If they make the right signings with this money, it could really turn the club around, and they could really compete in League One, which has been a long time coming. It’s a great club with an amazing fanbase, and I loved playing there. It’s amazing to see the club back the manager and back their players with some extra investment, and they deserve it.

"They deserve to have a go at getting up the table and pushing for the play-offs next year.”