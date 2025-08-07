Dale Taylor in action for Wigan Athletic

Former Wigan Athletic loanee Dale Taylor has made a permanent move to League One, having signed a long-term contract with Blackpool.

The 21-year-old striker arrives at Blackpool for an undisclosed fee from Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a four-year deal, with a further year’s option.

Taylor spent last season on loan at Wigan, scoring 11 goals in 43 appearances, and was voted as the club’s 2024/25 Player of the Year by the supporters.

The Northern Ireland international has linked up with former Latics manager Steve Bruce at Blackpool, and will face Ryan Lowe’s Tics in League One this term.

"Dale has shown his qualities at this level over the last few years," said Blackpool boss Bruce.

"We are delighted he has chosen to join us here at Blackpool for the foreseeable future.

“He is a real menace for opposition defenders and knows where the back of the net is. We are hopeful he can continue his upward trajectory here at Bloomfield Road.”

Taylor, who already has nine caps to his name with Northern Ireland, came through the ranks at his boyhood club Linfield before moving to England in the summer of 2020 to join Nottingham Forest. He went on to sign his first professional contract with Forest six months later, having impressed during his time in the club’s academy.

Taylor has already made almost 100 appearances in League One following loan spells with Burton Albion, Wycombe Wanderers and most recently Wigan.

The Belfast-born forward says he is happy to have his future secured after making a permanent move to the Seasiders.

“I’m absolutely delighted and excited to be here, as it has been a long time in the making,” said Taylor.

“I have spoken to the manager quite a bit, and where he wants to take this club is very exciting for me and a real inspiration behind the decision to join this massive club.”

Taylor could line up against his former Latics teammates for the first time on Saturday, December 20, when Wigan host Blackpool at the Brick Community Stadium. The reverse fixture takes place at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, March 7.