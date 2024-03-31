Former Wigan Athletic man breaks all-time British goal record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old had already missed from the spot when Rangers were awarded a second penalty against the Hibees at Ibrox.

But after being denied by another Latics old-boy, David Marshall in the Hibs goal, Tavernier made it second time lucky.

James Tavernier during his short spell with Latics a decade ago

And he now stands one clear of former Scotland international Graham Alexander - another penalty specialist.

“It’s crazy," said Tavernier, who joined Rangers in 2015 after a relatively uneventful 12-month stay at the DW.

"If you’d have told me when I first jumped into professional football that I’d have a chance to become the highest scoring British defender in history, I wouldn’t have believed you.

"That’s down to all the team-mates I’ve played with over the years who have helped me through the journey.

"I’ll just continue working hard and see how many I can get until I hang my boots up a long way down the line.”

Ironically, Tavernier's failure with his first spot-kick was the second time Marshall has denied him 12 yards this month.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement lavished rich praise on his skipper after the game.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” said Clement, “especially as he still has a couple of years to go so he can only make this record bigger and bigger.

"If you speak about the full history of football, then you cannot imagine how many good defenders and how many defenders with good attacking qualities who have played the game.

"To be there on top, it’s an amazing achievement and we’re all proud of him.

"I said it in the dressing-room also after the game...I don't often point out individual players, I don’t like it too much.

"But I had to do it this time. All the players are really proud of him, all the staff and the fans and everybody involved with Rangers. It’s really quite exceptional.”

Tavernier didn't score in his 13 games for Latics in the first half of the 2014-15 campaign, after being signed from Newcastle by Uwe Rosler.