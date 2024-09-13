Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle have snapped up former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The 30-year-old custodian, who had been a free agent after leaving Shrewsbury Town at the end of last term, has joined the Pilgrims on a short-term deal until January, following an injury to Conor Hazard.

“When we knew the severity of Conor’s injury, we moved quickly to bring in a goalkeeper who could strengthen the group, said Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney.

Marko Marosi has joined Wayne Rooney at Plymouth

“We are really pleased to bring Marko to the club, he has good experience and the attributes we were looking for.

“He will challenge for the No.1 shirt, but is also another seasoned professional for our crop of young goalkeepers to learn from as well.”

Slovakian-born Marosi played for Lancashire non-league side Barnoldswick Town, after studying football at Burnley College, before being spotted by Latics.

After coming through the ranks at Wigan, he left in the summer of 2014 before playing a first-team game.

He went on to play for Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City before his three-year stay at Shrewsbury.

Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip added: “I am delighted we have managed to bring Marko to the club, initially on a short-term deal.

“He has really good EFL experience having played close to 250 games and joins us off the back of a really positive time at Shrewsbury.

“He will join up with the group immediately and go straight into the squad for Saturday’s game. We all wish him well for his time with Argyle.”