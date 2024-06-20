Former Wigan Athletic man labels Arsenal and England star as 'overrated' and 'not world class'

James McClean and Declan Rice in action for the Republic of Ireland against France in 2018 before the latter switched allegiance to England

Former Wigan Athletic star James McClean has labelled England lynchpin Declan Rice 'very overrated' and 'not world class'.

Rice has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world over the last couple of years, earning a £100millio move from West Ham to Arsenal last summer, and becoming one of the first names on the England team sheet.

However, he's not managed to fully convince McClean, who believes Londoner Rice - who played for the Republic of Ireland at Under-17, Under-19, Under-21 level and won three full caps before switching to the Three Lions - is not quite at the top of the tree.

"I think Declan Rice is very overrated," said McClean, speaking as a pundit on RTE's coverage of the Euros. "Don't get me wrong, I think he's a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him...I think it's completely over the top.

"For me, he's not world class...world class to me is someone who gets into every single side in the world.

"I don't think he does that...I don't think he gets into the Manchester City side instead of Rodri...I know Tony Kross is retiring, but to me he is world class.

"Kroos dictates the game, Rodri dictates the game...I don't think Declan Rice does that...he's not someone who's going to get on the half turn and play passes forward."

McClean was then pressed by the studio host, who suggested all three players in the discussion weren’t exactly the same type of him.

"They all play the same role, so why can't they do the same things?” countered McClean, who has more than a century of international caps and was recently welcome back into the Ireland fold following his form last term for Wrexham.

"If you're going to give him this much hype and reputation, then surely he should be able to do what they do?

"He's good at what he does...he sees danger, he puts out fires...but for the hype that surrounds him, I don't think that's justified.