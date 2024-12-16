Former Wigan Athletic man lifts lid on return speculation - 'Was I settled? - Probably not...'

Kyle Joseph has spoken for the first time about how close he came to rejoining Wigan Athletic from Blackpool over the summer.

The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at Wigan before moving to Swansea City in 2021, has scored seven goals the season for the Seasiders.

He was strongly linked with a return to Wigan for much of the summer, with Latics having several bids turned down before switching their sights elsewhere.

Kyle Joseph celebrates after scoring his first senior goal for Latics at Sunderland in 2020-21

But the arrival of Steve Bruce as manager in September has given him a new lease of life, and he has become a crucial part of the puzzle at Bloomfield Road.

Unfortunately for Latics, that appears to have closed the door completely on any hopes of the Scotland Under-21 forward coming back to Wigan for the foreseeable future.

Speaking of the situation over the summer, Joseph told the Blackpool Gazette: “There’s news everywhere in the transfer window.

“My sole objective was to come back and make sure wherever I was, I was in the team. There was interest in the summer, and was I settled? - Probably not. There was a bit of unrest where I didn’t feel like they were going to get the best out of me.

“Everything happens for a reason, and it didn’t come off. Then the new manager came in, and I couldn’t be happier.

“It’s a funny game, football. You can go from one feeling to another so quickly. I look back now and think it was a time where I showed resilience and stayed strong. I came in and did my work. The change of staff has really helped me to develop my game.”