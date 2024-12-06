Former Wigan Athletic man recovering after suffering two strokes

Tommy Widdrington spent time on loan with Latics during the 1991-92 season

The family of former Wigan Athletic man Tommy Widdrington say he is recovering well after suffering two strokes.

The 53-year-old – whose eldest son, Kai, is a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing – was taken ill last week.

Thankfully, he appears to be on the mend – and already eyeing a return to his role as manager of non-league Aldershot.

"Tommy was taken to hospital late afternoon of last Wednesday (27th November) after feeling unwell around 1pm that day while he was at home on his own,” read a statement from the Widdrington family. “He was admitted to Southend General Hospital in the early hours of Thursday (28th November) morning.

"Following extensive Tests/Scans it was confirmed he’d suffered two strokes. Over the following six days he was monitored and had further tests in line with the treatment of an ischaemic stroke.

“Being of good health prior to Wednesday, and historically in general, his response to this episode and the initial treatment has been very encouraging. He has made very good progress and is feeling and looking a lot better already.

"He returned home late Tuesday afternoon to begin further rehabilitation. He is very appreciative of ALL the messages of encouragement he’s received from all corners of the football world.

"He also wants the Shots’ fans to know he has total faith in the staff and the players in his absence and looks forward to being back in the dug-out when he’s deemed fit enough to do so.

“Tommy’s wife, Sharon, and immediate family have of course rallied and will continue to support his recovery and hope and have made this statement in the hope that it will quash any possibility of misinformation being circulated."

Widdrington, who hails from Newcastle, came through the junior ranks at Southampton.

After a short loan spell at Wigan in the 1991-92 season, he made almost 100 appearances for the Saints, before moving on to Grimsby Town.

He also played for Port Vale, Hartlepool United, Macclesfield Town and Salisbury City, with whom he took his first step into management.

After spells at Hemel Hempstead Town, Eastbourne Borough and Kings Lynn Town – in addition to two stints as caretaker chief of Bristol Rovers – he took over at Aldershot last year.