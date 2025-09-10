Thelo Aasgaard and Erling Haaland shared nine goals as Norway put 11 past Moldova

Wigan Athletic Academy product Thelo Aasgaard has spoken of the 'amazing' gesture from Manchester City icon Erling Haaland that allowed him to make international history in midweek.

Aasgaard, who left Latics during the January transfer window for Luton Town, before moving on to Scottish giants Rangers over the summer, was part of the Norway side that hammered Moldova 11-1 in World Cup qualifying action.

Haaland had put the game to bed by half-time with a stunning hat-trick, with two more goals to follow after the break to take his personal tally to five.

But the second half belonged to Aasgaard, who came on as a substitute with 26 minutes to go.

He scored two goals within 12 minutes of his introduction, before Norway were awarded a penalty three minutes on 79 minutes.

Haaland is Norway’s regular penalty taker, but he graciously allowed Aasgaard to score from 12 yards to complete his own treble.

Both men netted again in the last seven minutes to complete the scoring, but Aasgaard was full of thanks to Haaland after the game for his remarkable selflessness.

"Erling's gesture just says everything about his character, I already knew that,” he said. "He's a man who is always desperate to score goals, so for him to give me the penalty was amazing for me. I knew he was a good guy anyway.

"He just said to me: 'Do you want it?' And of course I did! Being here is what I have worked for all my career. I was ready as soon as the manager told me to go on.

"I've been ready all week, to be honest. It's amazing to be with this squad. It was a great moment for me because my family were there too."

That wasn’t the end of Haaland’s ‘Mr Nice Guy’ behaviour, with him taking to social media after the game to reveal he will be sharing the matchball with his colleague.

He wrote on Instagram: “Mine first-half ball, Aasgaard second-half ball.”

Aasgaard also made some unique Rangers history during the game.

He became the first Ibrox player to score a hat-trick while playing for his country.