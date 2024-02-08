Don Cowie during his time with Latics

The Staggies are looking for their third different manager this season after Adams, who replaced ex-Latics chief Malky Mackay in November, resigned on Wednesday in the wake of a 5-0 defeat at Motherwell.

County have asked Cowie, who was assistant to both Mackay and Adams, to take the reins on a temporary basis.

It remains to be seen if the former Scotland midfielder, 40, who began and ended his playing career with the Dingwall club either side of spells with Inverness, Watford, Cardiff, Wigan and Hearts, will be considered for the role permanently.

Adams took seven points from his first three games in charge but then managed just two points from his last eight league matches, leaving Ross County second bottom of the cinch Premiersip

six points clear of bottom club Livingston and five below 10th-placed St Johnstone with a game in hand.

In addition to poor league form, County also suffered a 3-0 home defeat by cinch Championship side Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup last month.

That result means they are idle this weekend before returning to action with a daunting trip to title-chasing Rangers next Wednesday.

Adams - who started his third stint as Staggies boss a few months ago - left immediately after the club accepted his resignation.

Chairman Roy MacGregor said: ‘We have agreed to accept his resignation in the best interest of both Derek and the club.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Derek, and we wish him well for whatever he chooses to do in the future."

Adams said: "After much consideration in recent weeks, I have made the decision to resign from my position as first-team manager.

"Over my 12 league games in charge, we moved six points clear of the team directly below and have been extremely close to gaining more victories and draws along the way.

"Ross County Football Club is close to my heart after twice playing here and managing for a third time.