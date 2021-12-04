Former Wigan Athletic manager 'relieved of his duties'
Paul Cook has been 'relieved of his duties' as manager of Ipswich Town - a week before he was due to return to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic.
Cook only took charge at Portman Road last March, but the Tractor Boys have had a disappointing start to the League One campaign.
And the final straw was a 0-0 home draw against League Two outfit Barrow in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Town CEO, Mark Ashton, said: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.
"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.
"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.
"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."
Town captain - and ex-Latics skipper - Sam Morsy was quick to take to social media to offer his response.
“Gutted for the manager, great manager and great man, brought us all to the club and we haven’t been good enough for him," he tweeted.
“We must take responsibility now and move forward.”
