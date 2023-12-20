Former Wigan Athletic and Wales international midfielder Emyr Huws has announced his retirement from football at the age of 30.

Emyr Huws, who went on to sign for Cardiff, does battle with future Latics player Anthony Pilkington

Huws joined Latics from Manchester City in the summer of 2014 under Uwe Rosler, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent for a fee in the region of £3million.

However, when Latics were relegated to League One the following summer, Huws made it clear to then-boss Gary Caldwell he had no intention of dropping down another level.

"Emyr told me clearly he did not want to stay at the club in League One," Caldwell said at the time. "I feel that is disrespectful to his team-mates, myself, the chairman and the supporters.

"He is a quality player, but the bottom line is that we need 100 per cent commitment, and every single member of the squad pulling in the same direction.

"It has been a disappointing situation, but we have got a tremendous group of players in our dressing room and we move on."

Huws spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield, before joining Cardiff City in the summer of 2016.

He also played for Northampton, Birmingham, Ipswich and Colchester, whom he left last summer.

After several months as a free agent, he has elected to call time on his career and pursue other options.

"While writing this message, I never thought I'd be writing this shortly after my 30th birthday," he wrote on social media.

"To those of you that know me, will know that this journey within football has been my life since I was six years old.

"The time has now come to enter a new stage in my life, this journey has taught me many extraordinary things.

"I remember when I was young, the certainty I had that I was going to be a footballer was powerful and with all the obstacles thrown at me, I achieved that dream.

"God only knows how much support I've needed through this journey, and I'm blessed to have had immense support with me all of the way.

"Even in the bleakest of times with their help and my determination I always found a way and thank all of you.

"I've come to the realisation through many tough lessons that this path is no longer meant for me, and I am meant for something else.

"My deepest gratitude to everyone involved in my journey and I thank you all for helping me become the man I am today.

"My time playing the game is at an end but I am not done yet, my mission is to use all of my experience and wisdom to help inspire and empower as many people as possible.

"Thank you everyone and I hope you all chase your dreams in this short life."

Huws, who was capped 11 times for Wales between 2014 and 2017, scoring once against the Netherlands in 2015, was hampered by injuries throughout his career.