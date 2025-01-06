Former Wigan Athletic skipper at the centre of 'racist abuse' probe

Josh Magennis was the alleged victim of racist abuse during the Exeter-Bolton game on Saturday

An investigation is underway after former Wigan Athletic skipper Josh Magennis was the alleged victim of racist abuse at the weekend.

The 34-year-old was involved in a second-half incident during his current club Exeter City's visit of Bolton Wanderers, for whom Magennis played between 2018-19.

Referee Ben Speedie was alerted by Magennis to a comment he heard from the away end at St James Park.

After a brief stoppage in play - and a warning on the PA system that any repeat would result in the game being abandoned - the game was allowed to continue.

Magennis’ manager – and ex-Latics captain and manager – Gary Caldwell addressed the situation after the game.

"If Josh feels the need to go and say that to the ref then it's obviously happened," he told BBC Radio Devon. "It's something we don't want in the game, we don't want in society, so that was bitterly disappointing. Fair play to Josh for bringing it to the attention of the referee and we will support him as a football club in whatever we need to do from that.”

Both clubs have now released statements confirming their desire to work together in 'taking decisive action against any individual found guilty of such unacceptable behaviour'.

The matter is now in the hands of the police.

Exeter’s statement read: “Exeter City Football Club and Bolton Wanderers strongly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. Both clubs uphold a zero-tolerance policy and are fully committed to taking decisive action against any individual found guilty of such unacceptable behaviour.

“During Saturday's match, an alleged racist comment was directed at Exeter City player Josh Magennis by a Bolton supporter in the closing minutes of the game. Exeter City Football Club has reported the incident to the police and will cooperate fully with any investigation.

“Exeter City Football Club is providing support to Josh both directly and through the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA). Both clubs stand united in their efforts to foster a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment within football and beyond. If you witness racist or discriminatory abuse, you can report it directly to the club through Kick It Out app, by alerting a steward or by texting ‘Help ECFC’ to 62277.”

Bolton's statement read: “Bolton Wanderers Football Club can confirm we have been working closely with Exeter City and the EFL following a report of alleged racist behaviour, aimed towards an Exeter player, during our match at St James’ Park on Saturday.

“An allegation has been reported to the police and both BWFC and ECFC will cooperate fully with any investigation. Both clubs strongly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination and are fully committed to taking decisive action against any individual found guilty of such unacceptable behaviour.

“Both clubs operate a zero-tolerance approach to racism and discriminatory behaviour and stand together in their efforts to foster a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment within football and beyond. Supporters are reminded that if they witness or wish to report any form of discriminatory behaviour or abuse they can contact BWFC on our One Wanderers text number – 07542850902.”