Former Wigan Athletic skipper hails Leam's 'incredible' effort

Sam Morsy tries to keep tabs on Callum Lang at the weekend

The Egypt midfielder – along with Lee Evans and Christian Walton – helped Town fight back for a point, after Latics had led through Callum Lang’s early goal.

But the former Latics skipper was full of praise for his old side, as well as Richardson, with whom he’s previously worked at Chesterfield.

“Leam’s done an amazing job, he’s done incredibly well,” said the 30-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously I’ve been close to him for the past decade really, and it’s great to see him doing what he’s doing.

“I think last year the remit here was just to keep the club alive during that horrible time. To keep Wigan up, when a lot of people had written them off, was just phenomenal.

“No club should have to go through what Wigan went through last year.

“But I’m sure every player that’s ever played for this great club will be delighted they’re still alive and they’re on the up again.

“They’re up there on merit, and rightly so, they’re a good side.

“They’re well organised, they pose different threats, and you’re not where they are in the table unless you’re a good team.

Morsy applauded - and was applauded by - the Latics fans both before and after the game, and admits the afternoon was an emotional one.

“It was nice to be back,” he added. “And it’s great to see the club doing well and the fans back inside the stadium.

“It’s what they deserve - they deserve to have a football club, they’ve got it back, and I’m very happy for the people of Wigan.

“I spent five years here, saw all the ups as well as the downs, and I’ll always look out for the results.

“When I’m finished playing I’ll look back on my time here and appreciate the period of my career that was here.”