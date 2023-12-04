Former Wigan Athletic star given five-match stadium ban for improper conduct

Skelmersdale United manager Pascal Chimbonda has been given a five-match stadium ban for improper conduct, his club have confirmed.

Pascal Chimbonda during his memorable one and only season with Latics

The 44-year-old former Wigan Athletic, Tottenham, Sunderland and Blackburn player, who was also a member of France's World Cup squad in 2006, took the reins at the club in October.

His club have appealed against the severity of the punishment, which follows an incident which saw him sent off when Skelmersdale faced Barnoldswick Town on October 21.

A thread posted on the club's official Twitter account read: "Pascal Chimbonda has been served with a five match stadium ban for Improper Conduct which will take effect immediately.

"This is in relation to his sending off on the 21st October 2023 during the game against Barnoldswick Town.

"Pascal would like to state that, although he pleaded guilty to the offence of leaving his technical area, he did so with the sole intention of preventing his players from getting hurt in a melee which had developed on the field of play.

"The club have appealed against the severity of the punishment as it doesn't appear to be proportionate with the offence.

"Particular as his previous disciplinary record is totally unblemished.

"The club won't be releasing any further statements until the outcome of the appeal."

Chimbonda also played for QPR, Carlisle and Doncaster, before playing for non-league Washington (Tyne and Wear) and Ashton Town.