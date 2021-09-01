Former Wigan Athletic star hangs up his boots
Former Wigan Athletic and Wales midfielder Shaun MacDonald has announced his retirement at the age of 33.
MacDonald joined Crewe in the summer after two years with Rotherham, but has decided to call time on his playing career.
"Crewe Alexandra can confirm that Shaun MacDonald has left the football club after deciding to retire from professional football," read a Crewe statement.
"Everybody at Crewe Alexandra would like to wish him all the best with the next chapter in his career."
MacDonald spent three years with Latics after joining from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016.
All but two of his 43 appearances came in his first campaign, which was curtailed by a horrific leg break sustained at Reading in April 2017.
MacDonald made four appearances for Crewe, the most recent coming in the 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley on August 21.
