Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Athletic star Kieran Dowell has joined League One leaders Birmingham City on loan from Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder will spend the rest of the season with Blues, who are aiming to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

"I am buzzing to get going," said Dowell. "It has happened really fast but I spoke to (technical director) Craig Gardner and (manager) Chris Davies and they are both so ambitious. The lads here are absolutely flying at the moment and there is a really positive feel about the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Dowell (right) celebrates with Kieffer Moore after scoring one of his hat-trick against Hull in 2020

"It is a good chance for me to come and play football, come and play for a team who like to dominate the ball. I have always thrived playing in teams that like to control the ball, and speaking to the manager I was completely sold with the way he wants to play."

Dowell came through the ranks at Everton, and had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Derby County before joining Latics midway through the infamous 2019-20 campaign.

He scored five times in 13 appearances for Latics, with the club being placed into administration - and ultimately relegated to League One, thanks to a 12-point deduction - during his stay.

The highlight of his time at the club was a hat-trick in Latics' 8-0 victory over Hull City which boosted hopes of the club avoiding the drop against all the odds.

Dowell joined Norwich City that summer on a permanent deal, and moved to Rangers 18 months ago.