Former Wigan Athletic star joins League One high-flyers from Rangers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 27-year-old attacking midfielder will spend the rest of the season with Blues, who are aiming to return to the Championship at the first attempt.
"I am buzzing to get going," said Dowell. "It has happened really fast but I spoke to (technical director) Craig Gardner and (manager) Chris Davies and they are both so ambitious. The lads here are absolutely flying at the moment and there is a really positive feel about the place.
"It is a good chance for me to come and play football, come and play for a team who like to dominate the ball. I have always thrived playing in teams that like to control the ball, and speaking to the manager I was completely sold with the way he wants to play."
Dowell came through the ranks at Everton, and had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Derby County before joining Latics midway through the infamous 2019-20 campaign.
He scored five times in 13 appearances for Latics, with the club being placed into administration - and ultimately relegated to League One, thanks to a 12-point deduction - during his stay.
The highlight of his time at the club was a hat-trick in Latics' 8-0 victory over Hull City which boosted hopes of the club avoiding the drop against all the odds.
Dowell joined Norwich City that summer on a permanent deal, and moved to Rangers 18 months ago.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.