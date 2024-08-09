Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Jones is back at Wigan Athletic on a short-term deal – and could even make his second ‘debut’ against Charlton Athletic this weekend!

The 29-year-old winger became a free agent this summer after Latics were unable to come up with attractive enough terms for a new contract.

However, he remains without a club after testing the water, and has always remained on great terms with Shaun Maloney.

With Latics without FOUR wingers – Callum McManaman, Jonny Smith and new signings Silko Thomas and Michael Olakigbe – for at least the first week of the campaign, the temporary return of Jones makes sense for all parties.

It allows the player to improve his fitness while giving Latics a reliable option on the flanks for the rest of the month.

Crucially, for Jones to move on to another club, he would have to become a free agent before transfer deadline day.

And while the smart money will be on another parting of ways by the end of August, Jones will act as a popular ‘signing’ ahead of the new campaign.

Earlier this week, Maloney revealed Smith had become the latest wideman to be cut down by injury.

"Unfortunately Jonny Smith's picked up a little something that means he's going to be out for another couple of weeks,” he said. "That means we now have four wingers missing, which means we'll probably have to adapt in terms of how we play.

"But we changed the way we played a few times last season, so we'll be fine. We just need to find a way to beat Charlton with the players we have available.

"We've tended to change the formation depending on the opposition and how players are playing, so we'll figure that out, whether we go with a back four or a back five.,

"I always make that decision late, and we're capable of playing both, so it's not an issue.”

On Olakigbe, he added: "Michael's back at (loan club) Brentford for the next two or three weeks to help him back on the pitch, and start that sort of phase of rehab.

"I'd obviously like more of my wingers fit, but that's how football goes sometimes."