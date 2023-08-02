The 26-year-old was one of three players - Jamie McGrath and Will Keane the others - to hand in his notice after the well-documented failure to pay the wages under the previous owners.

Indeed, Keane joined up with North End last month for a knockdown fee, while Whatmough moves to Deepdale as a free agent.

Jack Whatmough has joined Preston on a three-year deal

And the big-centre-back - who only signed a new long-term contract extension with Latics in February - can't wait to continue his Championship journey.

“That’s what every footballer wants to do," he said. "No matter what level you’re at, you want to test yourself and prove to people that you’re worthy of being at that level, and that’s what I want to do.

“I want to prove that I’m worthy to play Championship football.

"I think this club’s the perfect fit for me and one that I’m really excited for.

“I’m over the moon. From the first moment I knew there was interest, it was something that I wanted to get done as soon as possible.

"I’m really happy that it’s done.”

He's also looking forward to joining up with former nLatics team-mate Keane.

“Speaking with Will, it’s a good group and it’s a group that’s easy to get on with, so I can’t wait to meet them and get to know them all," Whatmough said.

“It’ll be a challenge but I’ve been in football long enough to be able to make some friends and now I’m looking forward to it.

“Like Will said, they’re a really good group and I can’t wait to meet them and go on a journey together with them.

“I just had a conversation with the gaffer there and I’m just looking forward to training now with the lads and starting the season and seeing where it can take us."

Speaking to the club's official website, boss Ryan Lowe added: “I’m really pleased Jack’s committed to us, because there were several clubs interested in him as everyone probably knows.

“Once we knew Jack was available and we’d spoken to him, we were really keen to get it done and I’m happy we’ve got him on board.

“He’s a footballing centre half who can play out from the back with a good range of passing and most importantly he’s a solid defender.