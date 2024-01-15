Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Michael Flynn has been sacked as manager of League Two outfit Swindon Town.

The club say 'as a result of amicable discussions, Michael and the owner have agreed terms upon which he will leave his role with immediate effect'.

Swindon lie 15th in the fourth tier - nine points off the play-offs - after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crewe.

“I want to thank the owner for the opportunity to manage this great football club and wish everyone associated, especially the fans, the very best for the future," said Flynn, who departs along with assistant Wayne Hatswell.

Gavin Gunning will take charge of the first team on an interim head coach basis.

"I would like to thank Michael and Wayne for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them all the best in the future," said chairman Clem Morfuni.

“I have confidence Gavin can deliver a successful campaign for the remainder of the 2023/24 season and this starts with Saturday's game against Tranmere.

“We hope our supporters will continue to back the first team and the new coaching staff we have in place, as we look to build a positive, successful environment across STFC."

Flynn made 46 appearances for Latics between 2002-05, scoring three times, before moving on shortly before the club won promotion to the Premiership under Paul Jewell.

He also played for Barry Town, Blackpool, Gillingham, Huddersfield, Darlington, Bradford and Newport County, with whom he took his first step into management.