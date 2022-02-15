Former Wigan Athletic star returns to Rovers

Vaughan retired at the end of last season and has since been involved in helping to build the current Rovers squad which is sitting second in League Two.

He is completing his Masters in sporting directorship and will initially focus on recruitment.

He will also lead on the ongoing restructuring of the footballing process within the club.

James Vaughan

“Having been around the club for two years now and having spoken with the chairman, I am excited about being able to be part of the project going forwards," Vaughan said.

"I have always had a good relationship with (manager) Micky (Mellon) both as a player and working with him as part of the team involved in building the current squad over the last six months”

Mellon said “James is young, modern, and dynamic in a very important position for the club’s development.

"I am looking forward to continue working with him as I know he will bring all the qualities he showed as a player when dealing with the important task of ensuring that we have players both with the ability and the attitude to properly represent this football club.”