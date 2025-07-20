Former Wigan Athletic striker leaves Manchester United for Barnet

By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Jul 2025, 20:28 BST
Joe Hugill in action for Latics at Birmingham last seasonplaceholder image
Joe Hugill in action for Latics at Birmingham last season
Former Wigan Athletic striker Joe Hugill has spoken of his 'positive and negative' experiences on loan that have 'matured me as a person' after joining Barnet from Manchester United for the 2025/26 campaign.

The 21-year-old endured a disappointing time with Latics last term, scoring five times in 18 appearances, which saw him return to United in January.

He then dropped into League Two with Carlisle United, but managed only two goals in 17 appearances.

With his Old Trafford contract up next summer, Hugill - who had previously spent time out on loan with Altrincham and Burton Albion - is hoping another spell on the road will help him to kickstart his career.

"Every one of my loans has had positive and negative aspects," he said. "But I think all of them have matured me as a person.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs, but I think I’m ready for this one, and I’m ready to get going.

“I’m still pretty young – I'm only 21 – so I think it’s just getting the games under my belt and having a really good season.”

Barnet manager Dean Brennan has likened Hugill to ex-Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy in terms of his style of play - something which the Durham-born forward has heard before.

“Similar to Jamie Vardy, I like to play on the shoulder in behind, using my pace, and I like those poacher’s finishes in the box," he said.

"I’ve seen how Barnet play, it’s really similar to how I want to play, so I’m really excited.”

Bees boss Brennan added: “We’ve been after this type of player for a long time. Even though he’s tall, his movements and attributes are all in behind.

“He’s got pace, excellent finisher, very dynamic, and we want him to look down the barrel of the goal. He’s such an exciting player, he’s like a Jamie Vardy/Michael Owen type.”

Hugill was one of several loans that failed to deliver at Wigan last season.

Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers (both Liverpool), Silko Thomas (Leicester City), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Will Goodwin, Owen Dale (both Oxford United) and Oliver Norburn (Blackpool) all struggled to find their top form for various reasons.

Indeed, only Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest) – who finished as top scorer – could be considered a success.

