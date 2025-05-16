Max Power has joined David Sharpe at Bradford City

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power has signed a two-year deal with League One newcomers Bradford City AFC after seeing out his contract with Danish outfit Aarhus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old has already won three League One titles – across two spells – with Latics in 2015/16 under Gary Caldwell, 2017/18 under Paul Cook and 2021/22 under Leam Richardson.

He moved to Saudi Arabia and Al-Qadsiah in the summer of 2023, and spent 12 months there before moving to Denmark last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to get the deal done so early in the summer and excited to get going,” said Power, whose new club won promotion from League Two with virtually the last kick of the regular season.

“I was watching how the season finished closely and was as excited as everybody else here when the goal went in in the 96th minute! I could not wait to come here.”

The Bantams moved quickly to add Power to their squad, with head of football operations David Sharpe having brought him to Wigan in 2015 during his time as chairman.

City boss Graham Alexander added: “I am extremely pleased to start our summer recruitment by bringing Max to the club. He brings a wealth of experience with promotions under his belt and proven quality. After meeting with him, his enthusiasm to come and play for us was clear to see. We all look forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power was also a former team-mate of Latics head coach Ryan Lowe during their days at Tranmere Rovers more than a decade ago.

On his time out of the United Kingdom, Power added: “I have had the last two years playing outside of the UK, and I would be lying if I said I have not missed it. So I am excited to be back and looking to add to my list of promotions.

“I still have that hunger and desire to keep going and performing the way I have and, having someone like Graham Alexander with his career, it pushes me on. I think I thrive in environments at big clubs and moving here the fans were a real draw to me and seeing scenes like the final day all over again.”