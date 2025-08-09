Alfie Devine of Tottenham Hotspur in action during a pre-season friendly against Reading on July 19, 2025

Former Wigan Athletic youngster Alfie Devine has signed a new contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and made a season-long loan move to Championship side Preston North End for the 2025/26 campaign.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder linked up with Spurs’ academy programme from Latics in 2020, and went on to become Tottenham’s youngest first-team goal-scorer after netting on his debut against Marine in the FA Cup in January 2021.

After loan spells in League One with Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle during the 2023/24 campaign, he spent last season on loan in the Belgian Pro League with Westerlo, scoring six goals in 32 appearances. He will now spend the current campaign in the Championship with North End.

“I’m buzzing,” Devine said on joining Preston. “When this opportunity came about, I was excited when I first heard about it. I’m happy to be here and happy to get it done. I can’t wait to get going.

“I like to make people excited. I like to get on the ball. I like to always be involved in it and get people off their seats.”

On the international stage, Devine was part of the England side that won the European Under-19 Championships in 2022.

Devine, whose dad Sean played professional rugby league for St Helens and Oldham in the 1980s and 1990s, will bolster Preston’s attacking options, according to North End manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"Alfie’s a talented player who can play in a number of positions,” said Heckingbottom. “He can play as an attacking midfielder, he can play deep, and he’s played box-to-box, so he’s got that flexibility, which is great for us.

“I really liked his loan move in Belgium last year, where he showed really good energy and appetite off the ball, which is what we demand. He showed his technique and quality in the final third to get goals and help assist others as well.”

In Preston’s press release of Devine’s announcement, the club say he has joined on a season-long loan, with an option to buy included in the deal. Devine will wear the number 21 shirt during his time at Deepdale.