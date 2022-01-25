Fourth time lucky for Wigan Athletic 'new-boy'

The Jamaica international has penned an 18-month deal at the DW after Latics agreed a six-figure sum with Rotherham.

And after surely becoming the first player to make the same move in four successive transfer windows, Tilt could not be happier with the situation.

“It’s the fourth time so I’m getting used to doing this now," he laughed. "But this time is a bit more special because it’s permanent, and I’m finally a player at this club.

Curtis Tilt

“I’ve definitely felt like a Wigan Athletic player, from the minute I walked in.

"We’ve had so many lows and now we’re starting to get some highs, but I’m fully involved in the club now so I cannot wait to see what’s ahead.

“Even last year, even though we were down at the bottom fighting to stay in this league for survival, I always enjoyed it.

"I enjoyed the place, the surroundings and what happens at the training ground."

After playing a key role in helping Latics stay up last year, Tilt knows the target this season is to get out of League One at the right end.

“We’re hitting the targets we need to be hitting this year," he said. "But football is a strange game and we just have to continue what we are doing and see where we end up.

“The lads are all together, we demand so much from each other, and we just want the best for each other so we can all hit the targets that we need to be hitting.”