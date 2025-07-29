.Up close and personal with Sarina Wiegman and Burna Boy!placeholder image
.Up close and personal with Sarina Wiegman and Burna Boy!

GALLERY: 10 of the best pics as the Lionesses' perfect '10' Ella Toone and team-mates bring it home again!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Jul 2025, 18:34 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 18:36 BST
Tyldesley’s own Ella Toone and her Lionesses team-mates are basking in the glory of retaining their European Championships title at the weekend, which was followed by joyous scenes back in London as the celebrations really kicked in.

It’s come home (again)…!

Back in London to meet the adoring fans

1. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Khiara Keating, Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone of England acknowledge the fans during the England Women's team victory parade and celebration on July 29, 2025 in London, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Back in London to meet the adoring fans Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
.The calm before the storm

2. ELLA TOONE AND THE LIONESSES ARE EURO CHAMPS AGAIN!

.The calm before the storm Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Team photo outside Downing Street

3. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, in celebration of England's victory over Spain on July 28, 2025 in London, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Team photo outside Downing Street Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Ella kicks off the final against Spain

4. BASEL, SWITZERLAND - JULY 27: A general view as Ella Toone of England kicks off during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Ella kicks off the final against Spain Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:London
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice