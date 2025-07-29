GALLERY: 10 of the best pics as the Lionesses' perfect '10' Ella Toone and team-mates bring it home again!
By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Jul 2025, 18:34 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 18:36 BST
Tyldesley’s own Ella Toone and her Lionesses team-mates are basking in the glory of retaining their European Championships title at the weekend, which was followed by joyous scenes back in London as the celebrations really kicked in.
It’s come home (again)…!
1. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Khiara Keating, Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone of England acknowledge the fans during the England Women's team victory parade and celebration on July 29, 2025 in London, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Back in London to meet the adoring fans Photo: Getty
3. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, in celebration of England's victory over Spain on July 28, 2025 in London, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
4. BASEL, SWITZERLAND - JULY 27: A general view as Ella Toone of England kicks off during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Ella kicks off the final against Spain Photo: Getty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.