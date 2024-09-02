GALLERY: 16 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic Women mark their historic first game in style!

Manager Emmerson Boyce was understandably delighted to get his reign off to a flying start.

“I’m really happy with the result, and the performance was good,” he said. “It was a proud moment for the football club.

“The chairman (Ben Goodburn), Gregor Rioch, Hayley Sherratt and all the staff have put so much hard work in, turning their vision into a reality, and I’m glad the players were able to mark this special occasion with a victory.

“The players were absolutely fantastic. As a coach, especially with being a former defender, it was pleasing to keep a clean sheet. I want us to be exciting for people to watch, and Ellie took her goals well with two good finishes.

“From the first training session to the first game, they’ve been really good. Their attitude has always been fantastic and I’m glad we got the result. We know it wasn’t perfect and there is still a lot of work to be done, and it’s the case now of putting this result behind us and looking forward to the next game.