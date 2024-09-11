GALLERY: 17 of the best fans pics from Wigan Athletic's open training session at the Brick
By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:39 BST
Our man Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was at the Brick Community Stadium on Monday night as Wigan Athletic held their annual open training session to allow the fans to meet the players and see them put through their paces.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.