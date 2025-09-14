.placeholder image
GALLERY: 19 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic Women win again on the road at Penwortham

By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Sep 2025, 20:32 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 20:39 BST
Wigan Athletic Women made it two wins out of two this season with a convincing 3-0 victory on the road at Penwortham, with Ellie Cleary helping herself to a hat-trick.

Up the Tics!

