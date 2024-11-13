GALLERY: 22 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans take in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash against Nottingham Forest Under-21s
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:44 GMT
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic beat Nottingham Forest Under-21s via a penalty shoot-out to advance to the knockout stages of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Up the Tics!
1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V NOTTINGHAM FOREST UNDER-21S
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.