GALLERY: 23 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans enjoy their trip to Lincoln City
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:35 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at Sincil Bank as Wigan Athletic’s supporters saw their side hold Lincoln City to a goalless draw.
1. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT LINCOLN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT LINCOLN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT LINCOLN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT LINCOLN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.