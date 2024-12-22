..
.

GALLERY: 23 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans watch their side held 2-2 by Shrewsbury Town

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 16:49 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 17:14 GMT
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic surrendered a two-goal lead to draw against struggling Shrewsbury Town.

Up the Tics!

.

