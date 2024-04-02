GALLERY: 24 of the best fans pics from Wigan Athletic's Easter Monday defeat at Cambridge United

Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the fans to get all the best pics from Wigan Athletic's defeat at Cambridge United on Easter Monday.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:31 BST

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan AthleticTICs