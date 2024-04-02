GALLERY: 24 of the best fans pics from Wigan Athletic's Easter Monday defeat at Cambridge United
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the fans to get all the best pics from Wigan Athletic's defeat at Cambridge United on Easter Monday.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:31 BST
1. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FANS PICS AT CAMBRIDGE
. Photo: Bernard Platt