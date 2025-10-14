Gallery: 24 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic Women mark Edge Hall Road debut with 5-0 victory
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:35 BST
Wigan Athletic Women marked their debut at the Edge Hall Road Community Stadium in Orrell with a 5-0 win over Blackburn Community Sports Club on Sunday afternoon.
