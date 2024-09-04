GALLERY: 31 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans take in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash against Morecambe
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Sep 2024, 19:46 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic’s supporters saw their side go down by the odd goal in three against Morecambe in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.