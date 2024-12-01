..
.

GALLERY: 34 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans enjoy the 2-1 FA Cup second-round victory at Cambridge United

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Dec 2024, 20:28 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 20:37 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Abbey Stadium as Wigan Athletic left it late before beating Cambridge United 2-1 after extra-time to advance to round three of the FA Cup.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS GALLERY AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

2. LATICS FANS GALLERY AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

3. LATICS FANS GALLERY AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

4. LATICS FANS GALLERY AT CAMBRIDGE

. Photo: Bernard Platt

