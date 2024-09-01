..
.

GALLERY: 36 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans make themselves heard at Birmingham City

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2024, 18:09 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at St Andrew’s as Wigan Athletic’s supporters were loud and proud in the agonising 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT BIRMINGHAM

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT BIRMINGHAM

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT BIRMINGHAM

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. LATICS FAN GALLERY AT BIRMINGHAM

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityTICs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.