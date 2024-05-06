GALLERY: 38 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic Legends beat World XI in Joseph's Goal charity clash

Goals from Pascal Chimbonda and Chris Merrie helped the Latics Legends to beat a World XI 2-1 at the DW Stadium in the annual Joseph’s Goal charity game.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th May 2024, 21:39 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 21:41 BST

