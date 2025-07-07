GALLERY: First look as Wigan Athletic unveil new away shirt for 2025/26

It’s available now from the club shop and website.
1. LATICS NEW AWAY SHIRT 2025/26
. Photo: Joe Richardson
2. LATICS NEW AWAY SHIRT 2025/26
. Photo: Joe Richardson
3. LATICS NEW AWAY SHIRT 2025/26
. Photo: Joe Richardson
4. LATICS NEW AWAY SHIRT 2025/26
. Photo: Joe Richardson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.