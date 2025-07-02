GALLERY: First look at Wigan Athletic's new home shirt for 2025/26

It’s a 20th anniversary nod to the Paul Jewell’s ‘Class of 2005/06’ – commemorating their maiden season in the Premiership - with Paul Scharner and Lee McCulloch joining modern-day stars James Carragher, Jensen Weir, Baba Adeeko, Jon Mellish and new signings Paul Mullin and Fraser Murray for the launch.
Latics will wear the shirt for the first time this weekend in Saturday’s friendly at Chorley.
