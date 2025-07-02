James Carragher, Fraser Murray and Jensen Weirplaceholder image
James Carragher, Fraser Murray and Jensen Weir

GALLERY: First look at Wigan Athletic's new home shirt for 2025/26

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 14:46 BST
Here is your first look at the new home shirt Wigan Athletic will wear in the 2025/26 campaign, which kicks-off at the beginning of next month.

It’s a 20th anniversary nod to the Paul Jewell’s ‘Class of 2005/06’ – commemorating their maiden season in the Premiership - with Paul Scharner and Lee McCulloch joining modern-day stars James Carragher, Jensen Weir, Baba Adeeko, Jon Mellish and new signings Paul Mullin and Fraser Murray for the launch.

Latics will wear the shirt for the first time this weekend in Saturday’s friendly at Chorley.

Paul Scharner

1.

Paul Scharner Photo: Joe Richardson

Photo Sales
Paul Mullin

2.

Paul Mullin Photo: Joe Richardson

Photo Sales
Jon Mellish, Baba Adeeko and Jensen Weir

3.

Jon Mellish, Baba Adeeko and Jensen Weir Photo: Joe Richardson

Photo Sales
Baba Adeeko

4.

Baba Adeeko Photo: Joe Richardson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipChorley
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice